125 years ago

February 7, 1895

The trustees of the Monumental building are considering the advisability of leasing the hall to a secret society for a term of years. The Odd Fellows it is understood have their eyes on the hall. Should the deal be consummated it would certainly be in order for some of Sidney’s enterprising citizens to put up a new place of entertainment.

———

I.H. Thedieck has secured the third floor of the Wagner building, known as Wagner’s hall and will use it as a carpet room. He will have an elevator placed in the building for the convenience of his customers.

100 years ago

February 7, 1920

The reports of influenza raging in the Sidney and vicinity during the past few days have been greatly exaggerated. A call made on all the physicians of the city today showed a total of 90 cases have been treated.

75 years ago

February 7, 1945

William Milligan and Carl Berger were re-elected and Urban Doorley was named a new member of the board of trustees for Wilson Memorial hospital. In her report for the year, Miss Catherine Bland, superintendent, revealed that 1,649 persons received treatment at the hospital during 1944.

———

Mrs. I.K. Aldrich was elected president of the Sidney Garden Club when members met yesterday in the home of Mrs. Vernon LeMaser. Serving with Mrs. Aldrich will be Mrs. Jesse Swonger, first vice president; Mrs. Hazel Riefstahl, second vice president; Mrs. David Minniear, secretary, and Mrs. William Couser, treasurer.

50 years ago

February 7, 1970

Officials of the Miami Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America, announced today that James C. Risk will take over the duties of Shelby County executive Feb. 16.

———

Fairlawn’s Nancy Eustache will run in the Southwestern District Indoor Track finals tonight at Millet Hall at Miami University. The sophomore speedster qualified last night with a time of 5.7 seconds in the 60-yard dash.

25 years ago

February 7, 1995

The Rev. Michael McClurg remembers standing in the sanctuary of the First Church of the Nazarene in 1987 and singing with “New Covenant,” a musical group from Mount Vernon Nazarene College.

“I never dreamed that one day I would come back here to Sidney as pastor of the church,” McClurg says. “A lot of things took place in the interim.”

———

Crowned Friday as homecoming queen and king at Houston High School were Amanda Ike, 18 and Josh Vondenhuevel, 18.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

