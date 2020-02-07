Piqua Public Library to host monthly LEGO Club program

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library Children’s Department is offering a new LEGO Club program for children in kindergarten through the sixth grade.

Parents may sign their children up for LEGO Club beginning on Monday, Feb. 10.

The first LEGO Club will take place on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Children’s Department program room. The program will meet again on the fourth Thursday of March and April, March 26 and April 23, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Flyers with more information will be available in the Children’s Department soon. Children in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited; parents are encouraged to stay and participate.

Call the Piqua Library at 937-773-6753 extension 210 for more information.