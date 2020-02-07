Local blood drive set for Tuesday, Feb. 11

JACKSON CENTER – Jackson Center United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive to help boost the winter blood supply on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 202 E. Pike St.

Those interested in donating can make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

CBC must increase donations in 2020 to provide blood to more hospitals outside its traditional 15-county service area. CBC also is seeking more automated donations of platelets, plasma and double red blood cells.

The Jackson Center United Methodist Church community blood drives include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB or B positive are ideal.

Automated double red blood cell donations are encouraged for type O donors. Safely donating two units of red cells helps increase the supply commonly used in surgery and the emergency treatment of trauma patients. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.