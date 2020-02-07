Pastor to speak at YWCA Connection’s February program

PIQUA — YWCA Connections will feature Pastor Vickie Evans at the Feb. 18 program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua.

“Pastor Vickie will share the story of a woman who lived a life full of arrogance, pride and self-centered behavior and how a spiritual heart transplant changed her life forever,” said Terri Sherman, connections board member.

“Individuals are capable of changing their lives and lifestyles if they want to and if they seek help from others. I can attest to these positive changes and the successful lives individuals can realize with a ‘heart transplant,’” Evans said.

Cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door, and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, Feb. 13, by calling the YWCA Piqua at 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.