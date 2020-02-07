Knights of Columbus German Dinner to benefit Rustic Hope

VERSAILLES – St. Denis Knights of Columbus Council 1756 in Versailles will host a German-style dinner to benefit Rustic Hope on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the K of C Hall in Versailles.

The meal will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Menu includes cabbage rolls, brats and kraut, pork loin sauerbraten, red cabbage, mashed potatoes, dessert and beverage. Donation is $20 per individual with proceeds benefiting Rustic Hope, a non-profit organization offering free support to single mothers before, during and after delivery.

According to its website, Rustic Hope, located in Russia, provides services that may include temporary housing, transportation, food, clothing, baby supplies, daycare, adoption information, post-abortive counseling and parenting classes.

“More importantly, Rustic Hope provides unconditional love. We consider every woman and child we help an important part of our family,” the website states.

The Knights of Columbus vigorously defends the dignity of each human being at every stage of life and works hard to help build a culture of life in the world, officials said. The work that Rustic Hope does for those women in need within the local area is outstanding and aligns well with the Knight’s mission of charity, officials said.

Those planning on attending are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are available by calling Charlie Borchers at 614-565-0004, Paul Borchers at 937-417-0779, Roger Schlater at 937-622-9005 or Ben Schlater at 937-621-2448. Knights from other area councils also will sell tickets. For more information, contact a local council.