Sponsors needed for Darke County Park’s Maple Sugarin’ Festival

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks is accepting sponsors for their Maple Sugarin’ Festival on March 7.

Those interested can sponsor a sap bucket for the festival. Amber Grade sponsors who donate $25 will receive a 250 milliliter bottle of Darke County Parks maple syrup in a decorative maple leaf-shaped glass bottle. In addition to a bottle of maple syrup, Fancy Grade sponsors who donate $40 will receive two complimentary tickets to the waffle and sausage breakfast held on the morning of the festival. Sponsored buckets will have their sponsor’s name placed on the sap bucket along the trail during the festival.

Sponsorships are accepted online at https://darkecoparks.recdesk.com/Community/Home, and forms and payment are due by Feb. 21. For questions, contact the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.