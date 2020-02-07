Pink Ribbon Ladies president to speak at luncheon

PIQUA — Heather Salazar, CEO and president of the Pink Ribbon Ladies, will be the featured speaker for the Feb. 12 YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series.

The program, which begins at 11 a.m., is free and open to the public and is followed by a noon luncheon priced at $7 per person.

Salazar, founder of the Pink Ribbon Ladies, will share their mission to bring direct services to women with cancer.

“Our organization was founded by survivors of breast and gynecological cancers,” Salazar said. “We don’t want to just talk about cancer, we want to take on cancer. We are here to make the burden lighter, strive to balance the fear and uncertainty that breast and gynecological cancers bring to individuals and families. We provide free direct services of healthy meals, housecleaning, rides to treatment and peer support to our clients to ensure that no one travels this road alone.”

Reservations for the program and luncheon should be made by Monday, Feb. 10. For more information or to make a reservation, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626.