Piqua YWCA to offer safe sitter classes

PIQUA — Students in the sixth through eighth grades can sign up to become a safe sitter with a three-session class beginning Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Other class times in this session will be held Feb. 18 and 25. All class sessions are from 4 to 6 p.m.

“This program is more than babysitting but a youth developmental program focusing on safety and life skills. Students will participate in small group interactive learning, role-play games and practice rescue skills with manikins,” YWCA volunteer Jenny Stewart said.

Upon completion of this six-hour course, students will be a registered safe sitter.

“YWCA volunteers have completed extensive training to be able to teach this program,” Stewart said. “We feel that the youth taking the safe sitter classes will be better prepared to both babysit and take care of emergency situations at home and in other places, too.”

Students must attend all three classes in order to be certified. YWCA membership is not required. The fee for the class is $35. Class size is limited and those wishing to participate are encouraged sign up early.

For more information on class fees or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626.