Sidney Police seize large amount of fentanyl during traffic stop

SIDNEY – A man was arrested Friday morning after Sidney Police reportedly found 96 full capsules of fentanyl in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

At approximately 11:35 a.m. Friday, a Sidney patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Brooklyn Avenue for a minor traffic violation. During the stop, the officer reportedly observed drug paraphernalia in plain view, resulting in further investigation of the vehicle.

A vehicle search was conducted, and a total of 96 full capsules of fentanyl were found, according to the Sidney Police Department.

The driver, Alex J. Moorman, age 30, was arrested and placed in the Shelby County Jail on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree.

All citizens are asked that if they have any information about drug activity to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).