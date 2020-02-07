On the agendas

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. in the board room 209 at the middle school.

The board will hear reports from the treasurer and superintendent and will be updated on the renovation project. The board is also expected to approve the 2021 school year calender.

The School Board will also go into an executive session to discuss the employment of public employees.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Botkins Local School Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m., in the school’s media center.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Feb. 19, 2020, Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 7 p.m. due to a lack of a quorum.