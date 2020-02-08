125 years ago

February 8, 1895

The snow is heavily drifted in a number of places in this county. This morning while Frank Vorees, of Orange township, was coming to town, he got stuck in a snow drift near the home of James Pruden. Before he got out of his buggy, it was upset and he came near to freezing.

100 years ago

February 8, 1920

The hauling of material for the new theatre building on the site of the DeWeese homestead on Poplar street was started this week. It is expected that ground will be broken for the new theatre about Mar. 1.

Miss Edith Given and Margaret Faulkner, who were awarded prizes for the best essay upon the Religious Growth of America this morning at the high school, will read their essays at the Presbyterian church on Sunday.

Transportation in New York City is reported demoralized in the wake of the severest storm of the winter which dumped heavy snows on the city. Owing to the shortage of male labor, the street cleaning department was hiring women as snow shovelers at 50 cents an hour.

75 years ago

February 8, 1945

A new service station-grocery, to be known as Jones Service Station and operation of the Merchant’s Delivery Service from the same location was announced today. The new service station, located on West Michigan street, just beyond the hospital will be operated by Silas Jones and James Jones, father and son.

50 years ago

February 8, 1970

One of seven Urbana College students currently leading cheers for the Blue Knights basketball team is Miss Rachel Jackson. She is the daughter of Mrs. Emily Jackson of Jackson Center.

25 years ago

February 8, 1995

A skydiving operation may get a chance as early as next month to try out the Sidney Municipal Airport as a part of a plan to relocate from Mercer County airport.

During Monday’s Sidney City Council work session, Robert Tangeman Sr. of Celina, owner of Grand Lakes Skydiving, offered to bring the operation to Sidney for one day so everyone interested can see for themselves how parachuting works.

During a Miami Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America banquet Friday night, Betty Mouk and Maggie Wiley each received the Silver Beaver Award, the highest honor bestowed on an adult in Scouting. They are the first two women of Shelby County to have received the award.

It sounded like a broken record at Sidney City Council’s public hearing Tuesday night on a request from Honda of America Manufacturing Inc. to pipe waste water from the Anna Engine Plant to Sidney. A crowd of about 200 people gathered in the auditorium of Sidney High School and everyone who spoke had the same message for council: they support Honda’s request and would like to see the city act quickly to appoint a committee to begin negotiating a contract.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

