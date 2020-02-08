Students named to Ohio State University’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State University has released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.

Local students who made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester include: Isaac Dorsten, Faith Nicole Hagelberger, Morgan Amelia Heckman, Nathan William Heckman, Ansley Mary Heid, Jack Heitbrink, Debra Lynn Paul, Paige Josephine Purdy, Madison Nicole Schmidt, Lindsey Rose Schmidt, Emma Catherine Schmiesing, Paige Elizabeth Thobe and Aaron C. Topp, all of Minster; Caitlyn Corrine Bergman, Alyson Elizabeth Elking, Kennedy Elizabeth Hoying, Rachel Marie Kremer, Austin Carl Schmitmeyer, Erin Renee Smith, Hanna Jane Tenkman, Justin Tenkman, Caitlyn Lorma Topp and Charles Nicholas Wells, all of New Bremen; Claire Christine Gabel, Lewis Hugo Mackie and Andrea Marie Ott, all of New Knoxville; Trent Matthew Bohman and Justin Kyle Bohman, of Osgood; Heather Diana Albers, Jerome Francis Bey, Olivia Marie Bohman, Jacob Daniel Frantz, Maggie J. Hedrick, Kari A. Kueterman and Chelsea Marie McGlinch, all of Versailles; Anna Rena Gehret and Colleen Grace Gehret, both of Yorkshire; Brendon Trey Lane and Tyler James Sanford, both of DeGraff; Claire Ann Bensman, Alicia Rene Brunswick, Mary Lynn Buehler, Abigail Marie Counts, Rachel Ann Gehret, Ashley Lynn Heitkamp, Alisha Lynn Holtzapple, Elizabeth Nicole Landis, Ashley Ruth Littlefield, Spencer Ludington, Aubrey Morgayne Lyme, Heidi Michelle McRill, Caitlyn Nicole Millhouse, Rachel Madison Shoemaker, Claire Kathleen Spicer, Nathan Michael Stiefel, Mackenzie Ann Wells, Alexia Ann Wells and Tyler Thomas Zimpfer, all of Anna; Crystal Lee Altstaetter, Rebecca Marie Berning, Amber Elizabeth Buehler and Victoria Marie Lammers, all of Botkins; Elizabeth Rose Adams, Augustine Cordonnier and Allison Grace Saunders, all of Houston; Dalton DeVerle Faulder, Micah Joseph Smock and Madison Grace Wisen, all of Jackson Center; Sarah Foltz, of Maplewood; Ashley Susan Keller, of Piqua; Ross Christian Geuy, of Port Jefferson; Kara Elizabeth Barlage, Megan Noelle Frazier, Erin Patricia Gaerke, Christina Marie Gaerke and Samantha Louise Gaerke, of Russia; Laura Elaine Brady, Kage Brubaker, Noah Allen Burton, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Davis, Lauren Renee DiLullo, Lauren Dudgeon, Corey Edward Febo, Jenna Juen Fields, Jenna Morrae Foster-Wheeler, Gage Alexander Fridley, Erin Jane Ivey, Lance Michael Jones, Lauren Ann Larger, Katie Marie Lewis, Michael Ernst Lipka, Sean Thomas Martin, Gavin Emory Miller, Luke Mitchell Rees, Joshua Joseph Renner, Drew Anthony Schmitz, Braiden Sherman, Sarah Madison Smith, Dylan Thomas Smith, Benjamin Logan Snavley, Carly Sue St. Myers, Andrea A. Steenrod, Samantha Ann Stienecker, Jessica Danielle Taylor, Griffin Alan West, Joshua Andrew West, Adelaine Rose White and John William Wimer, all of Sidney; Thomas Michael Ballas, Joseph Thomas Ballas, Clayton Walter Eilerman, Andrew David Grewe, Jacob Kitzmiller, Noel Rebecca Mescher, Regan Cecelia Middendorf, Hannah Kate Pleiman, Jake Cole Ratermann, Clint Joseph Ratermann, Rachel Anne Schmitmeyer, Nicholas Allen Siegrist and Drew Daniel Wehrman, all of Fort Loramie; Erin Olivia Keller and Adrian Todd Speelman, of Minster; and Joanna Fay Frankenberg, of New Bremen.