Anna seeks bids for sidewalk project, drainage project

ANNA – Two engineering firms have been contacted to bid the Village of Anna’s 2020 sidewalk project and the drainage project in that same area.

During Anna’s Village Council meeting on Jan. 28, Administrator Mike Homan said Access Engineering has opted not to bid on the two projects as a result of its current workload and the smaller size of its company. Choice One Engineering has submitted quotes for both projects.

During his report, Mayor Mark Pulfer said the Loramie Watershed Association would meet Feb. 3 at the Fort Loramie American Legion. Also, police statistics are available for review.

Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer said 2019 financials have been closed. Permanent appropriations will go to the Finance and Personnel Committee for review at the Feb. 11 meeting. Meyer will be out of the office the first week of February.

Fire Chief Tim Bender said CPR saved a life in the community on Jan. 21. Things went well, Bender said, to the point that by the time they left the hospital, the victim was talking. The crew did a great job, and a life was saved, Bender said.

Police Chief Scott Evans said Officers Cody Williams and Aaron Hall were on duty the night they responded to the scene of an elderly man in and out of consciousness. While the officers were talking to the man, he went into cardiac arrest. The officers began CPR until the fire department arrived. Evans commended both for their efforts.

The Public Works Committee discussed 2020 sidewalk projects, and Meyer reviewed budgetary numbers for potential 2020 projects. The committee’s next meeting is 6 p.m. Feb. 25.

The Safety and Refuse Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Parks and Recreation will meet at 5 p.m. Feb. 11, and Finance and Personnel will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 11.

Council member Laura Lentz-Fogt will report for the library at the next meeting.

In old business, it was reported there has been no response from the Anna Truck Stop regarding the proposed waterway. Homan said the village possibly could pull the offer off the table.

The plan and engineer’s estimate for the park complex was reviewed, and the ultimate wish list was included.

Homan said other communities charge a fee for 5K races that are held in their communities to cover the cost of additional officers and other expenses. After discussion, it was decided Homan will report back with more information. The village’s first race of the year is the middle of March.

Homan offered various payment plans to bring Imagine Networks contract fees current. Payment options range from three to seven-plus years. Council members Gary Strasser and Ken Aselage suggested the village should see what NKTelco will offer as Anna is no longer in contract with Imagine Network. Homan will contact NKTelco and a neighboring municipality to see what it receives.

The village has approximately $17,000 remaining on the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation safety grant. A hydrovac system would run $45,000 to $90,000. Aselage asked if any of the village’s employees have experience on a hydrovac and said they are expensive to maintain.

The water and sewer operator will be off work for approximately 90 days. After discussion, it was decided during this time Homan will spend approximately half of his day at the water and/or sewer plants doing administrative work and the other half at the town hall, and Meyer will go back to full-time. Pulfer suggested looking at making the fiscal officer position full-time permanently. By a unanimous vote, council approved the temporary situation.

Chief Bender proposed an upgrade to the recently approved turnout gear purchase. The increase would bring the total to $17,833.27. The council unanimously approved the request.

In new business, it was reported there are a few committee seats that are vacant and need to be filled. Strasser said Sandy Wilt will fill the spot on the Park Advisory Board. Pulfer will look to fill other seats.

Homan asked council if it wants to keep the Community Improvement Corporation or abolish it? Solicitor Aaron Lowe highlighted the benefits of having it. More information will follow at the next meeting.

Discussion were held regarding charging for-profit organizations to have programs at the park. For example, there is a soccer camp charging up to $145 per child for the week-long camp at the park.

Meyer said the village does not charge community groups, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, boosters, school, etc., as they are more along the volunteer lines. There are fees in place to rent the shelter houses, stage and pergola.

Lowe will prepare an ordinance to outline a fee schedule and who it will apply to for the next meeting.

Council went into executive session to discuss pending litigation but didn’t take any action.

Also during the meeting, invoices totaling $8,541.95 were presented for payment and approved.