A pickup truck snapped a utility pole on the 11000 block of Fort Laramie-Swanders Road on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 9. The driver had minor injuries. The Fort Laramie fire department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

