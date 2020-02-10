Wapakoneta Theatre Guild to hold auditions for “Funny Valentines”

WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Theatre Guild will be holding auditions for “Funny Valentines” by D.R. Anderson on Monday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Chamber of Commerce building in downtown Wapakoneta.

In “Funny Valentines”, children’s author Andy Robbins is trying to recover personally and professionally from the breakup of his marriage to Ellen. Eight months later, his agent, Howard, arrives with a TV contract that needs both Andy and Ellen’s approval, along with businesswoman, Zan, who falls for Andy, and Ellen’s mother. Confusion about relationships ensue, with Andy working to straighten everything out by the end.

The casting calls for two men and three women, and ages are flexible. Show dates will be March 27 through 29 and April 3 through 5.