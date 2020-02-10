Senior Center to hold blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 19

SIDNEY – The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will help keep the winter blood supply “Donor Strong” by hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. The blood drive will include platelet, plasma, and now double red blood cell donations. Those interested in donating may make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

CBC must increase donations in 2020 to provide blood to more hospitals outside their traditional 15-county service area. CBC is also seeking more automated donations of platelets, plasma, and double red blood cells.

The Senior Center community blood drives include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, and now double red blood cells. Automated double red blood cell donations are encouraged for type O donors. Safely donating two units of red cells helps increase the supply commonly used in surgery and the emergency treatment of trauma patients. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.