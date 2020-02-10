Altrusa Club accepting scholarship applications

SIDNEY — Scholarship applications for the Altrusa International Inc. 2020 grants-in-aid are now available.

The club has a history of awarding $1,000 scholarships. Applicants must be a 2020 graduate, past graduate of a Shelby County High School, or a high school graduate that has been a resident of Shelby County for the past five years. Applicants must also be enrolled in a program leading to a masters, bachelor or associate degree.

Those eligible may pick up an application from their local high school guidance conselor or online at http://districtfive.altrusa.org/sidney/. Applications are to be mailed before April 10, 2020 to Altrusa International Inc. of Sidney, P.O. Box 2, Sidney, OH 45365.

For more information, address questions to emiller025@woh.rr.com.

Altrusa Club of Sidney is a local service club whose members network provide community service with a focus on the promotion of literacy and goodwill. Revenue from the Trivia Fundraiser helps fund the scholarships.