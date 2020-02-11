125 years

February 11, 1895

It is said that the syndicate supplying Lima and other Ohio and Indiana cities with natural gas is not worried over diminishing of the supply, and that the new lines have all been so constructed that they can be utilized in supplying artificial gas made by a new process and controlled by the company.

100 years ago

February 11, 1920

A meeting was held in the county surveyor’s office in Wapakoneta yesterday to consider a petition for the improvement of the Muchinippi and Great Miami river in Shelby, Auglaize and Logan counties. The improvement is approximately 45 miles in extent on the main line, and with all branches will total about 75 miles. The approximate cost will be in the neighborhood of $500,000.

75 years ago

February 11, 1945

The new wing at Wilson Memorial hospital is spotless and awaiting official opening as a result of the “housecleaning chore” undertaken by the various men’s service clubs of the city and several local industries. Actually the men got along so well with their schedule of work, that housecleaning was started on the main part of the hospital.

———

Miss Mabel Lewis left this afternoon for Kansas City, Mo., where she has accepted a position with TWA as a stewardess.

50 years ago

February 11, 1970

Tom Dunaway, a sophomore at Sidney High School won the annual Optimist Club Oratorical Contest Tuesday night at the high school. The topic for the 1970 competition was, “Youth, Full Partner in a Better Tomorrow.”

25 years ago

February 11, 1995

There have been a number of recent changes in the Shelby County Recycling and Littler Prevention program, the most important being the opening of a new recycling processing center east of Sidney. The new 12,000-square foot processing center is located on Riverside Drive, but the primary entrance to the facility is off Dingman-Slagle Road. The processing was formerly done at a 2,500-squre foot building in Jackson Center.

———

Nancy Cooper of Piqua, an Edison Community College professor of business and economics, has been recognized by a nationwide higher education organization as one of only 12 two-year college facility in the country to receive an annual Faculty Recognition Award.

———

A tradition of nearly a century of farm manufacturing in southern Mercer County will come to an end later this year when the White-New Idea division of AGCO Corp. closes its doors, officials said. The plant’s 630 workers were informed of the decision to relocate production to another AGCO facility during a meeting Wednesday, said Marvin Bracy, human resources manager.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

