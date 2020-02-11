Registration open for Right to Life Oratory Contest

SIDNEY – All high school juniors and seniors who are residents of Shelby County or attend a Shelby County high school are eligible to participate in the annual Shelby County Right to Life Oratory Contest.

Prizes for first through third places are $300, $150 and $100, respectively. The winner will continue to the state contest (May 2 in Columbus) with the chance of winning a trip to the national competition (June 27 in Herndon, Virginia, near Washington, D.C.).

The Shelby County contest date is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church basement, in Sidney.

Students must register by Thursday, Feb. 13. Contact Anne Schmiesing at 937-492-5584 or director@shelbycountyrtl.org to register or for more information.

Contest rules and registration address can be found at the Shelby County Right to Life website, http://shelbycountyrtl.org/oratorycontest/oratorycontestmain.html.