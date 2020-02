SIDNEY — The Steppers Line Dance Group of Ohio Living Dorothy Love will offer the first class of a free eight-week beginner line dance course on Friday, Feb. 14.

Sessions will be Fridays from 11 to 11:45 a.m. in the Amos Center at 2500 N. Kuther Road, Sidney. Those interested can call 937-497-5116 for details, to register, or just come to class ready to dance.