Wilson Health to offer free community heart screening

SIDNEY – Wilson Health is partnering with the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA for National Heart month and offering a free heart screening event on Feb. 14.

The event will take place at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA from 6 to 9 a.m. and is open to the public. No appointment is necessary – first come, first serve.

The free heart screening will include a Lipid Profile Screening, which is a group of tests that are ordered together to determine risk of coronary heart disease. The tests that make up a lipid profile have been shown to be good indicators of whether someone is likely to have a heart attack or stroke caused by blockage of blood vessels (hardening of the arteries). The lipid profile includes total cholesterol, HDL-cholesterol (often called good cholesterol), LDL- cholesterol (often called bad cholesterol) and triglycerides. This screening requires a 12-hour fasting.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to have their blood pressure checked, and body mass index and body fat percentage screening will be available for participants.

Light breakfast snacks and refreshments will be offered and a complimentary gift will be available to all screening participants.

No appointment is necessary. For more information, call 937-498-5540 or visit http://wilsonhealth.org/heart.