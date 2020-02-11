Hearts to Hats group donates hats for infants

As part of National Heart Month in February, the Hearts to Hats group from First United Methodist Church and Troy Senior Citizens recently donated 72 hand-made red hats for newborns in the maternity department at Upper Valley Medical Center. Pictured, left to right, are Jane Pierce, advance practice nurse; Jenny Diets, nurse manager; Pam Sturtz, Hearts to Hats representative; Stephanie McCullough, labor and delivery nurse holding baby Charlotte Billing, daughter of Lindsey and Aaron Billing, of Troy; Claudia Schertzinger, Troy Senior Citizens; Jenna Kettering, nurse educator; and Emily Gabel, labor and delivery nurse.

As part of National Heart Month in February, the Hearts to Hats group from First United Methodist Church and Troy Senior Citizens recently donated 72 hand-made red hats for newborns in the maternity department at Upper Valley Medical Center. Pictured, left to right, are Jane Pierce, advance practice nurse; Jenny Diets, nurse manager; Pam Sturtz, Hearts to Hats representative; Stephanie McCullough, labor and delivery nurse holding baby Charlotte Billing, daughter of Lindsey and Aaron Billing, of Troy; Claudia Schertzinger, Troy Senior Citizens; Jenna Kettering, nurse educator; and Emily Gabel, labor and delivery nurse. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_Hearts-to-Hats-at-UVMC.jpg As part of National Heart Month in February, the Hearts to Hats group from First United Methodist Church and Troy Senior Citizens recently donated 72 hand-made red hats for newborns in the maternity department at Upper Valley Medical Center. Pictured, left to right, are Jane Pierce, advance practice nurse; Jenny Diets, nurse manager; Pam Sturtz, Hearts to Hats representative; Stephanie McCullough, labor and delivery nurse holding baby Charlotte Billing, daughter of Lindsey and Aaron Billing, of Troy; Claudia Schertzinger, Troy Senior Citizens; Jenna Kettering, nurse educator; and Emily Gabel, labor and delivery nurse. Courtesy photo