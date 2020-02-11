Rhodes State College to host free manufacturing training

LIMA – The West Central Ohio Manufacturing Consortium will offer basic manufacturing pathway classes March through May at Rhodes State College, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima.

This 10-week class will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, March 3 to May 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.

This class will include the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council’s certified production technician credential. Students will take MSSC assessments in manufacturing processes, quality, safety and maintenance awareness with the opportunity to earn certificates in each of these four modules.

Students who earn passing scores in all four will earn the MSSC’s nationally-recognized CPT certificate. This program will include hands-on training and exercises from the modules.

Students also may earn the WCOMC’s basic certification, a regionally-recognized credential. Students earning this credential will receive information on employment opportunities and other events weekly to enhance their opportunities to attain employment.

“The Ohio Department of Education recognizes the MSSC-CPT credential as an alternative pathway to a high school diploma,” WCOMC Director Doug Durliat said. “Persons seeking a credential toward high school graduation may consider this program.”

The cost of the MSSC assessments for Lima residents will be paid by a Community Development Block Grant awarded to Rhodes State by the City of Lima. MSSC assessment costs for non-Lima city residents may be covered through another grant from Rhodes State.

Interested persons may register by calling the WCOMC at 419-995-8353 by March 2.