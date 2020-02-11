Anna FFA Alumni to host annual breakfast

ANNA – The Anna FFA Alumni will hold its annual breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in the Anna Elementary cafeteria.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $6 for children 12 and younger. The Anna FFA Alumni will serve pancakes, hash browns, whole hog sausage, eggs, yogurt, juice, coffee, milk, doughnuts, and biscuits and gravy while supplies last.

The Anna FFA encourages all community members to attend and support the FFA and its alumni. Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit senior scholarship programs.