Goubeaux elected chairman for Loramie Township trustees

RUSSIA – Dale Goubeaux was elected chairman and Chad Delaet was elected vice chairman for Loramie Township at township reorganizational meeting on Jan. 1.

Randall Marchal is zoning officer for Loramie Township. For zoning issues, contact Marchal at 937-827-0262.

Dan Boyer was re-appointed to the Zoning Board. Gordon Walker was re-appointed to the Zoning Appeals Board. Terms are for a five-year period.

Zoning Board hearing fees are $350. Permits are $75 for the first 300 square feet and an additional $10 for every 100 square feet over the $300 base amount.

Pond fees are $100. Permits for remodel/repair of existing structures is $10, and sign permit fees are $75. Driveway culvert permits are required at no charge to applicant.

Randall Marchal is sexton for Houston Cemetery. For any cemetery inquiries, contact Marchal at 937-827-0262. There were no changes to cemetery fees.

Trustee Chad Delaet will serve as township representative on the Houston Ambulance Board.

Township meetings will continue at Russia Fire House on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.