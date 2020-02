PIQUA – Wayne’s Legion of Fort Piqua is looking for nonprofit food vendors for its upcoming event, History Alive at Fort Piqua, July 24-26 at the Johnston Farm.

There will be an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Piqua Library. Anyone who is interested must attend this meeting as space is limited at the venue.

For more information, contact Christopher Supinger at 937-473-5736 or at wayneslegionofgreenville@gmail.com.