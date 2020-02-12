125 years

February 12, 1895

The stockholders of the Shelby County Agricultural Institute reported that some of the land on which the fairgrounds are located was never legally conveyed to the society and it would be necessary to quiet title before this land can be mortgaged for financing purposes. The president was instructed to take the necessary procedures.

100 years ago

February 12, 1920

An important change will take place in Anna Business circles with the announcement that I.R. Naugle disposed of his creamery plant to J.H. Henke, superintendent of the Anna schools, and his son A.H. Henke. The latter, who graduated from Purdue University recently, will take charge of the operation.

75 years ago

February 12, 1945

Sidney Merchants are cooperating 100 per cent with the Thursday closing in order to conserve on coal and fuel gas in accordance with the requests of Governor Lausche and Mayor John Sexauer. Exceptions to the “fuel Holiday” are restaurants, transportation facilities, food stores, one drug store, garage and filling stations.

St. John’s Lutheran church will hold a mortgage-burning service during the worship hour Sunday. The ceremony will mark the paying-off of the debt incurred in the construction of the new church home in 1928.

50 years ago

February 12, 1970

Approximately 600 visitors from the Sidney and Piqua-areas attended an Open House held Sunday afternoon at Sidney Holy Angels High School. The building this fall will house a consolidated high school made up of Piqua Catholic and Holy Angels students. The open house ushers in registration week for the new Holy Angels Central High School, as the merged school will be temporarily called.

The 84-member Sidney High School Orchestra earned a superior rating Saturday at the Ohio Music Education Association competition. The orchestra, under the direction of Paul E. Fitzwater, presented three numbers in the competition and received the top ratings from all three judges. The orchestra was given the same mark by the sight reading judge.

25 years ago

February 12, 1995

A bicycle isn’t much good if there is no air in the tire. That’s what Jeff Van Tillburgh and Dale Given discovered in a scene from the upcoming Sock and Buskin Community Theatre production of “The Diviners.”

Nancy Morgan has been installed as the 1995 president of the Shelby County Board of Realtors. Morgan is a real estate agent with Candlelite Reality. Also installed were: Sharon Linder of Welcome Realty, president-elect; Jean Scott of Wagner Realty, treasurer; Bunny Lauber of Wagner Realty, secretary and John Spangler of Century 21 Hometowne Realty.

Paul Wilt of Sidney, was elected president of the Ohio Quarter Horse Association (OQHA) during the Feb. 4 annual meeting and banquet. OQHA is a 3,000-member, nonprofit trade organization headquartered in Richwood and sponsors All American Quarter Horse Congress, the largest single-breed horse show in the world.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

