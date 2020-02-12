Minster Council approves life squad contract

MINSTER – Appropriations were assigned for the year, an agreement with the life squad was approved, and new garbage rate contract had its first reading during the Tuesday, Feb. 3, Minster Village Council meeting.

Council approved a total of $25,948416.30 in appropriations for budgets in 2020. Village Administrator Don Harrod said this amount was $6 million less than 2019, in large part because the Northeast Sanitary Sewer and 2nd Street reconstruction project was nearing completion.

Council also approved the Safety Committee’s recommendation to renew the $96,500 two-year contract with the Minster Area Life Squad. The amount approved aligns the contract with the levy amount passed in 2019.

Also, council had a first reading of 5-year contract with Rumpke trash services for their residential rates. If approved, the new monthly rates would be $15.45 for 2020 and increase incrementally to $17.03 in 2025. The old rate was $14.88.

In his report to council, Harrod said the new contract with Efficiency Smart to provide energy efficiency services includes an Online Home Energy Assessment. This assessment provides residents of Minster with a quick way to identify areas of a home where energy could be saved. Residents are able to access this online assessment tool by going to www.efficiencysmart.org/minster-ohio.

Harrod also said Shinn Brothers erected a project fence around the area where the pickleball courts will be installed. They are expected in this week to begin removing the dirt for the installation of the courts.

Work on the new municipal pool lines is expected to begin as soon as contracts with Renosys have been signed. They are currently reviewing submittals on the material that will be used to install a new liner in the pool. Once this is completed, they will sign off on these and a date will be established for Renosys to begin the removal of the old liner and the installation of the new liner.

He said the village is working with Choice One Engineering to design plans for the replacement of the 2-inch water line replacement which serves several houses on Minster-Fort Recovery Road west of town. Plans will need to be submitted to the Ohio EPA so that a permit to install can be obtained. Once the permits are approved, the project can begin.

Helms and Sons Excavating are expected to return to the village this week to begin the installation of the retaining wall at the north-east corner of Second and Main streets. Once the wall is installed, they can complete the installation of the sidewalks in that area. The work is part of a $2,607,813 Northeast Sanitary Service project along Second Street. The balance of the entire project will be completed when better weather returns.

Council approved $1,059,307.25 in village invoices.

Finally, council adjourned to executive session to discuss pending litigation. No action was taken.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.