Just a pinch of salt

Eric Prenger, of Sidney, fills a plow with brine at the Shelby County Ohio Department of Transportation garage located at 2190 St. Marys Ave. at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Brine is a mixture of salt and water that plow drivers spray to pretreat roads before snow is forecasted. Brine helps prevent ice from forming on roads. The dark lines of brine sprayed on Shelby County Roads could be seen everywhere on Wednesday afternoon. The brine was laid down in preparation for several inches of forecasted snow. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_SDN021320Brine.jpg Eric Prenger, of Sidney, fills a plow with brine at the Shelby County Ohio Department of Transportation garage located at 2190 St. Marys Ave. at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Brine is a mixture of salt and water that plow drivers spray to pretreat roads before snow is forecasted. Brine helps prevent ice from forming on roads. The dark lines of brine sprayed on Shelby County Roads could be seen everywhere on Wednesday afternoon. The brine was laid down in preparation for several inches of forecasted snow. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News