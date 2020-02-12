YMCA introduces new young adult rate

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has a new rate for young adult members.

Effective Feb. 1, the YMCA has added the new membership rate category for young adults. This rate is for those ages 19-25 who are not currently dependents on a family membership.

“We know how hard it can be when young adults are just starting out on their own,” said Jamie Crippin, membership engagement director. “We are hoping this new rate category will help them continue to take care of their health and not worry as much about the impact to their budget.”

Current members ages 19-25 that were paying the adult rate will automatically see a decrease in their membership fees to the new $36 per month rate. When the member turns 26, then their rate will change over to the regular adult rate of $47.

New members can start a membership by either signing up on the Y’s website or stopping by the Y at 300 E. Parkwood Street in Sidney.

“We have numerous corporate discounts in place – so it is possible that members can get an additional savings based on their place of employment,” said Crippin. “The Y also offers Financial Assistance for anyone that qualifies.”

Applications for financial assistance are available at the Y’s Welcome Center and on its website, www.sidney-ymca.org.