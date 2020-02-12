Tim Gaffney, of Miamisburg, gives a talk on “Early Brewing in Sidney” during the Shelby County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting at the Ross Historical Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Gaffney is the author of Dayton Beer: A History of Brewing in the Miami Valley.

Tim Gaffney, of Miamisburg, gives a talk on “Early Brewing in Sidney” during the Shelby County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting at the Ross Historical Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Gaffney is the author of Dayton Beer: A History of Brewing in the Miami Valley. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_SDN021320Brewing.jpg Tim Gaffney, of Miamisburg, gives a talk on “Early Brewing in Sidney” during the Shelby County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting at the Ross Historical Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Gaffney is the author of Dayton Beer: A History of Brewing in the Miami Valley. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News