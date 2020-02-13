COSI exhibit set for March 14 in Sidney

SIDNEY — A celebration of science is being sponsored by Gateway Arts Council during the COSI Science Spots Traveling Exhibition visit to Sidney. The exhibit provides the opportunity to play, explore, and learn about science and it’s for the entire family. Science Spot is perfect for kids of all ages. The event will be held on March 14 at the Cameo Theater, 304 West St. in Sidney.

The show consists of colorful hands-on kiosks that include some of the following:

• Air Cannon – Participants press against a rubber membrane that covers a large drum. As the pressure builds within the drum, air shoots out the hole in the bottom and blasts passersby with a puff of air.

• Ball Launcher -Participants use air pressure from a heavy weight to launch a foam ball high into the air.

• Be A Builder -Participants use two dimensional blueprints and wooden blocks to build a three-dimensional structure. Blueprints come in a variety of levels of difficulty ranging from easy to very difficult.

• Ferrofluid – Participants see how iron fillings suspended in a liquid, form an interesting creation called ferrofluid, which, when placed near a strong magnet, create interesting designs/forms.

• Magnetic Levitation – Participants can see how strong magnetic poles can repel each other with these floating discs. As they press down on the disc, they can feel the magnets forcing the disc skyward. They also see how magnetic levitation can be used for such new technology as maglev trains.

• Pulleys – Participants wrap a rope around various pulleys to determine how additional pulleys reduce the amount of work needed to move an object.

• Puzzling Plans – Participants are challenged to correctly arrange colored blocks in the correct order using two dimensional blueprints. Blueprints come in a variety of levels of difficulty ranging from easy to very difficult.

• Pyramids – Participants construct two pyramids using only the few wooden blocks provided.

• Roller Coasters – Participants use a magnetic wall and frigits to build a track for a marble to roll down and see the force of gravity in action.

• Towers – Participants are challenged to find the fewest number of moves to transfer discs from one rod to another.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at https://gatewayartscouncil.org/youth-series/ , at Gateway Arts Council, Ron & Nita’s in Sidney or by calling 937-498-2787. They may also be purchased at the door the day of the performance. Tickets to the event are $4 for children and $6 for adults.

The Youth Education Series is brought to you in part by The Ohio Arts Council, Honda Manufacturing of America, Emerson Climate Technologies, First National Bank in New Bremen and Vectren. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund organizations with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.