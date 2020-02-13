Auglaize County Historical Society to host training day in February

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society will host a training day in February for potential new docents at its Mooney Museum, in St. Marys, and Wapakoneta Museum.

Trainings for those who wish to volunteer at the Mooney Museum will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 9:30 a.m., and at 12:30 p.m. for those who wish to volunteer at the Wapakoneta Museum.

Docents are asked to commit to assist a minimum of once every two months to ensure that the museums are open and accessible to the public. The museums will be open on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., beginning in March.

“We’d love to have both our museums open more days in 2020. We hope that local residents will step forward for this opportunity to welcome guests to our communities and help them discover our unique and important history,” Auglaize County Administrator Rachel Barber said.

Training will last about 90 minutes. For more information, call 419-738-9328, or email auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and shares the history of Auglaize County, enriching lives by connecting people and communities to the past and to each other.