Houston Community Association holds dinner and oganizational meetings

HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association held its annual dinner meeting on Feb. 5. The annual meeting was held after a covered dish meal, brought by approximately 25 members who attended, was served.

President Patty Cotterman reported the association’s fundraisers for 2019 and 2020 are the Homemade Noodle dinner, the Shelby County Fair food booth, the Fort Loramie Fall Festival, and the Turkey/Ham dinner. She also reported we have Pizza Friday nights on the first Friday of each month from October through March. All proceeds from the Pizza Fridays help fund the Houston High School scholarship fund. The grouo was able to award five $500 scholarships at the 2019 graduation to qualifying seniors.

Cotterman said the association always needs help at these fundraisers. Anyone wishing to volunteer can attend a meeting or call a trustee to let them know. The association also needs someone to be the chairperson for the fair this coming July. The position is paid, and anyone interested in organizing the fair food booth and ordering the food items are welcome to attend the meeting on March 4.

There were three trustees whose three-year terms were expiring. They were Phil Cozad, Trisha Curl and Patty Cotterman. All three decided to stay on for another three years. The rest of the trustees joining these three were Brian and Christine Helman, Jack Curl, Tim Jung, and Jessica Schlater. Due to the fact that the association needs to have nine trustees, they are still in need of one more trustee to serve a three-year term. Anyone interested in serving as a trustee is asked to attend the March meeting or let a trustee know.

Before the meeting was adjourned door prizes donated by area businesses were given out. The association thanked them for their donations and continued support.

Following the annual dinner meeting was the organizational meeting.

Incoming President Phil Cozad asked for nominations for vice president for 2020. Tim Jung was elected vice president. He will become president in 2021.

Items Cozad discussed were the Pizza Friday night on Feb. 7. He had help lined up and supplies to make the pizzas.

He also discussed the upcoming homemade noodle dinner on March 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu consists of homemade beef or chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, coleslaw, punch or coffee. Pop or water will be available for a fee. There will also be homemade desserts donated by local members.

Bid packets are ready for four paying positions that the association has. The positions are lawn maintenance, rental agent, janitor, and snow removal. Anyone interested in making a bid for one of the positions or with questions about the job is asked to contact 937-295-5229.

Anyone interested in renting the building may contact 937-638-6238 for available dates.