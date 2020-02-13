Flowers = I love you

Gina Griffeth, left, of Piqua, and Loretta Burton, of Sidney, adjust floral arrangements on Wednesday, Feb. 12 that will be sold on Valentine’s Day. The two work at Sidney Flower Shop. Shop owner Betsy Martin will have five drivers delivering bouquets on Valentine’s Day. Most of the deliveries go to people’s places of employment. Martin sold out of flowers last year so she increased her stock. Martin anticipates selling around 340 floral arrangements.

Some of the Valentine’s Day arrangements kept in a refrigerator to maintain freshness.

