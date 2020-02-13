Drawing workshop to be conducted at Union Station

BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League is offering an “If I Can Do It, So Can You: Drawing with Right Brain Methods” workshop March 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Art League studio located, Union Station, 613 Hamilton Ave., Bellefontaine. A lunch break is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m.

Drawing, like learning to read, is not dependent upon talent. It is teachable. Given the proper methods every person can learn to draw if they are determined to work hard and to give themselves time to practice. This workshop will provide participants with exercises that will cause a cognitive shift to the right hemisphere, the creative side, of the brain.

Annie King, retired art teacher and prominent Logan County artist, will guide workshop participants on their journey to develop right brain drawing skills.

The cost of the workshop is $125. Participants will be required to purchase “Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain Workbook” by Betty Edwards (the definitive second edition) and some drawing tools. A supply list will be provided upon receiving the application.

Only 10 applicants will be accepted for this workshop. Registration and fee are due by Feb. 26. Registration forms are available at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, outside the Logan County Art League classroom at Union Station, or online at the website logancountyartleague.org or the Logan County Art League Facebook page. For more information, please contact 937-210-0941.