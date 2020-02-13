Special delivery

Starting Farmers 4-H Club member Lilly Tobe, right, 12, of Sidney, daughter of John and Leslie Tobe, hands a Valentine’s Day bag to Fair Haven resident Karen Cales on Thursday, Feb. 13. 4-H members have been handing out the bags to local nursing homes. The bags were donated by Alvetro Orthodontics.
