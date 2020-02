OXFORD – Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2019-20 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Among the students to make the president’s list were Mackenzie Scully, of Anna, Lexi Fliehman, of Greenville, Hannah Vallandingham, of Russia, Reece Fannon, of Sidney, Caroline Heitmeyer, of Sidney, Erin Cavanaugh, of Minster, and Regan Wuebker, of Minster.