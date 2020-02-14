Women’s Center to host open house

SIDNEY — The Women’s Center in Sidney will be having an open house on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 2579 W. Michigan St.

The open house will provide an opportunity for community members to view the changes made in the past year to the center to provide a space with better security and comfort for clients. Visitors will be also be able to attend the blessing provided by Bishop Joseph Binzer at 5:30 p.m. for the center and see the new 3D/4D ultrasound machine provided to the center through the efforts of local Knights of Columbus councils.

Light hors d’oeurves will be available. The community is invited to join the center and see how they are improving their services for local women and families facing unplanned pregnancies.