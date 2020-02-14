Winter Community Health Fair sponsored by the Grand Lake Health System

CELINA — Grand Lake Health System will host the Winter Health Fair on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 8 to 11 a.m., located at the Auglaize Mercer Family YMCA, state Route 703, Celina.

The health fair will offer various free health screenings such as osteoporosis, blood pressure, Dermascan, glucose, hearing, flexibility, balance, hearing, and body composition.

Additionally, information and representatives will be on site from the Grand Lake Sleep Center, New Day Pain Management, Women’s Imaging Center, Grand Lake Home Health & Hospice, Advance Directives, Nutrition Education, Family Audiology, Celina Manor, Clear Passage Geriatric Psych, MOR Rehab, Grand Lake Foot & Ankle Center and Mercer County Help Me Grow.

Chair mini-massages, face painting, and refreshments will be available for free, and pre-registration is not required.

A variety of blood tests will also be available at nominal fees as follows: Complete Blood Count (CBC) for $15; Hemoglobin A1C for Diabetics (A1C) for $25; Chemistry Panel (CMP), including glucose, for $25; PSA Screening (PSA) for $40; Thyroid Screening (THY) for $40; Total Iron (IRON) for $15; Lipid Cardiovascular Risk Assessmen (LIPID) for $20; and C—Reactive Protien (high sensitivity) (CRP) for $25.