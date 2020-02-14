Auglaize County Historical Society to host “Following the Donner Party” program

MOULTON — The Auglaize County Historical Society will host “Following the Donner Party” on Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m. in the basement of Trinity Lutheran Church, 33A, Moulton. The event is free and open to the public.

Those interested in attending the program will take a trip back in time with local historian and former ACHS president Chandra Hoffman as she shares her summer adventure following the route of the Donner Party. Discover the harrowing story of emigrants snowbound in the Sierra Nevada for months in 1846 and their struggles to survive. In the process, everyone will learn about how to plan a heritage tourism vacation.

Hoffman describers herself as “a retired teacher who loves historical travel, a ‘rut nut’ who enjoys reading emigrant books and diaries and following their trails westward.”

“Chandra is a great historian, and methodically planned out this trip to learn as much as she could about the infamous tale of the Donner Party. Many of us followed Chan’s Facebook posts, enjoying last year’s trip vicariously with Chan and her husband Bob. We’re excited to present a bit of summer vacation here in the middle of our Ohio winter,” Auglaize County Historical Society Administrator Rachel Barber said.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and shares the history of Auglaize County, enriching lives by connecting people and communities to the past and to each other.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, please contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419-738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.