Bids come in higher than expected for Kettlersville street project

KETTLERSVILLE – Mayor Eric Kaminsky said bids for repaving and repair of Kettlersville Road from state Route 274 to North Street came in higher than expected during the Kettlersville Village Council meeting on Feb. 4.

Kaminsky reported that he requested bids from five contractors. One declined to bid, and one did not submit a bid.

The three bids the village received all exceeded available funds for the project. No action was taken during the meeting, and the mayor will seek grant funding to help pay for repairs.

Also during the meeting, Kaminsky reviewed an estimate for repair of four storm drains along state Route 274. The estimate came in slightly higher than the estimated appropriation. No action was taken, and the item will be reviewed again at the March meeting.

The mayor provided an estimate of approximately $125 to replace the two basketball hoops and get chain link nets to put on the new hoops. No action was taken.

Kaminsky said he’s been told the capital budget request sent to state Rep. Susan Manchester for funding for playground equipment at the village park has been submitted. A preliminary grant application also has been submitted to the Community Foundation of Sidney.

The mayor presented council with a list of possible improvement projects in the village for 2020, including repainting the various no parking zones, cleaning up and making improvements at the village park and possible repainting of the council building. Members were asked to review the list and bring additional suggestions to the March meeting.

The first reading was held on a village ordinance to regulate the use of snowmobiles, off-highway motorcycles and all-purpose vehicles on village streets.

Kaminsky also mentioned that at upcoming meetings, council will be presented with ordinances on golf carts, noise and sidewalk repair.

Additionally, after reviewing the financial reports, a motion to approve Resolution 2020-20 setting the bylaws for 2020, passed at the January 2020 meeting, was approved. The bylaws covered committee assignments, pay rates and the meeting schedule for the year.