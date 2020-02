Queen and King crowned

Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen resident’s Irene Doenges, left, formerly of Minster, and Tom Seigle, formerly of McCartyville, were crowned Elmwood 2020 Queen and King during an Elmwood Valentine’s party celebration on Friday, Feb. 14.

Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen resident's Irene Doenges, left, formerly of Minster, and Tom Seigle, formerly of McCartyville, were crowned Elmwood 2020 Queen and King during an Elmwood Valentine's party celebration on Friday, Feb. 14. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dressed as Cupid, Nick Bruggeman, left, of St. Henry, talks with Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen resident Irene Doenges, formerly of Minster, during a Valentine’s party celebration at Elmwood on Friday, Feb. 14.