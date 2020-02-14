Car vs pole

A car crashed into a utility pole snapping it shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. The crash occurred on Fair Road near its intersection with Fair Road. Sidney Police, the Sidney Fire Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

