125 years ago

February 15, 1895

William Piper and wife entertained about 35 of their friends at their home on North Miami avenue last evening. Those entertained were all members of the club lately named, “What Is It?”

———

G.E. Cyphers is out of town today ostensibly for the purpose of buying a fine house.

———

George Altman, of Anna, has taken a position in the barber shop of Daniel Dickas.

100 years ago

February 15, 1920

The Universal Car Sales Co. today opened for business in their new sales and display room on the east side of the square. The company will handle the Ford car. Robert Roth is in charge of the new room. Manager of the operation will be Emerson Deam who has served in that capacity for some time, except for the time he spent in the service.

75 years ago

February 15, 1945

Postmaster William B. Swonger said today that Feb. 12 was probably the biggest day in the history of the local post office as far as gross receipts are concerned. He noted also that gross receipts for 1944 were 11 per cent higher than the previous year, and so far this year they are running 25 percent ahead of last year.

———

American Liberation forces on the Island of Luzon have cleared Japanese troops from the powerful Cavite naval base as a conclusion to their drive inside Manila.

50 years ago

February 15, 1970

Janice Hall, a senior at Houston High school, has been selected by the Daughters of the American Revolution as the “Good Citizen” of the Houston High School. This award is determined by the student’s qualities of dependability, leadership, service and patriotism.

25 years ago

February 15, 1995

Crowning of the Fairlawn High School 1995 homecoming king and queen will take place Friday.

Candidates for king are: Jay Putnum, Aaron Putnam, Jerry Putnam, and Nathaniel Staley.

Homecoming queen candidates are: Penny Saunders, Jenica Layman, Paula Huelskamp, and Mindy Gilfillen.

———

Sidney’s wastewater treatment plant can handle sewage from Honda of America Manufacturing’s Anna Engine Plant and Port Jefferson without any problems according to the superintendent of the facility. Randy Bruback said the addition of the two new customers would pose no problems in terms of either amount or type of sewage.

———

The Houston Community Association elected three new trustees during its annual meeting Wednesday. Secretary Tana Ingle reported 147 people attended the event. New trustees are: Harold Argabright, Gordon Walker, and Don Leist. They replace Paul Heins, Ed Chappie and Ed Hoehne on the board of trustees. The new association president is Bruce Walker and the vice president is Dan Wenrick. Angela Cozad will continue to serve as treasurer.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

