Military Friendly Schools recognizes UNOH

LIMA – The University of Northwestern Ohio announced it has been named a Top Ten, Gold-level Military Friendly School in the Private University not offering Doctorate category for the 2020-21 academic year.

This is the 11th consecutive year that the University of Northwestern Ohio has received a Military Friendly designation. UNOH is ranked No. 6 in the country among private universities not offering doctorate degrees.

“UNOH continually strives to meet the educational needs of the country’s active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses and dependents,” UNOH President Jeffrey A. Jarvis said. “Being recognized not only as Military Friendly but as a Top Ten, Gold-Level private university, ranking No. 6 overall in our category, is proof alone that we have policies and procedures in place to make the dream of obtaining a college education a reality for all of the men and women who serve our country.”

The UNOH Military Relations Department started in 2001. The department provides assistance with the enrollment process to all active duty military, National Guard, reservists and veterans, and assists with scheduling, financial aid, academic counseling and customer service.

In January 2009, UNOH administration made the decision lower tuition below the Federal Tuition Assistance rate for all military members and veterans. UNOH maintains that lowered tuition rate to this day.

The Military Friendly Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. This year more than 1,000 schools participated with 625 schools earning a designation of some type.

The 2020-21 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. The list also can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Award levels are defined as:

• Top 10 – A ranked list of the top 10 in a category based on a numerical score that sets the standard for other designations.

• Gold – Schools scoring within 10 percent of the 10th best school in their category.

• Silver – Schools scoring within 20 percent of the 10th best school in their category.

• Bronze – Schools scoring within 30 percent of the 10th best school in their category.

• Designated – Schools that meet the requirements of a Military Friendly School

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

For the first time, the methodology included a new measure – the 90/10 Rule and Loophole. Military Friendly has closed the loophole on the survey and is eager for Congress to follow as it deliberates closing the loophole legislatively.