Students make the dean’s list at Miami University

OXFORD – Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2019-20 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Dean’s list honorees included Carly Becker, of Anna, Zachary White, of Maplewood, Cassidy Hemm, of Piqua, Ryan Schmidt, of Sidney, Nate Bosway, of Sidney, Carrie Nuss, of Sidney, Austin Pleiman, of Versailles, Ellen Peters, of Versailles, Kevin Berning, of Versailles, Jonathon Schmitz, of Versailles, Morgan Frederick, of Versailles, Hayley Baumer, of Minster, and Morgan Pohl, of Minster.