6th annual Shelby County Science Day held

ANNA – The Shelby County Science Day was held Feb. 6 at Anna Local High School for Shelby County students in the fifth through 12 grades.

Seventeen students completed science research projects and presented their findings to area professionals, researchers and educators.

This event offered students a venue that promotes the development of creative thinking, research and writing skills and career motivation toward the sciences, all in one program.

Project topics may be in biology, chemistry, botany, space and earth sciences, computers, zoology, microbiology, biochemistry, physics, engineering, mathematics, medicine and health and behavioral and social science.

Twelve students received the highest rating of superior. From Anna Local High School, they were Michaela Ambos, Caleb Baughman, Megan Dieckmann, Caleb Gaier, Taylor Kauffmann, Cole Maurer, Dylan Seigle, Brandon Shannon, Grant Spangler and Paula Stihi. From Decolores Montessori in Greenville was Tiana Mescher and from St. Patrick in Troy was Nicholas Wright.

These students are eligible to compete at the Upper Miami Valley District Science Day held at Edison State Community College on March 14. Students receiving a superior at district may go on to the state contest held at The Ohio State University in May.

Event sponsors donated awards and gift certificates in an amount totaling $1,600. The title sponsor was Emerson. Additional sponsors included Cargill, Dayton Society of Natural History and Anna Local High School.

Area professionals and community members volunteered to judge the projects, aided by area science teachers.

Anna High School student Grant Spangler was awarded the grand prize of $200. Caleb Baughman was second, and Taylor Kauffmann was third; each project was awarded $100.

The Emerson topic category awards included: chemistry or energy, first place ($100) to Megan Dieckmann, second place ($50) to Dylan Seigle; medicine and health or behavioral science, first place ($100) to Caleb Gaier, second place ($50) to Alexis Shannon; microbiology, first place ($100) to Grant Spangler, second place ($50) to Caleb Baughman; environmental science or plant science, first place ($100) to Mackensie Littlefield, second place ($50) to Bryce Havenar; physics, first place ($100) to Taylor Kauffman, second place ($50) to Cole Maurer; and the Cargill Award in plant science ($50) to Derek Wolters.

The Cargill Award for best presentation of data ($100) went to Dylan Seigle, and the Cargill Award for Best Abstract ($100) went to Michaela Ambos. Brooke Steinke won the drawing for a one-year family membership to the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Dayton, a $135 value.

The students, their teachers and Anna Local High School thanked the sponsors and volunteers for making the 2020 Shelby County Science Day a successful event.

Anyone with questions about the science fair program should contact Dr. Martin E. English, 790 E. Shoop Road, Tipp City, OH 45371, or email info@ohioumvsd.com.