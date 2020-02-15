Ohio’s Career Tech Education Community names Huffman public servant of the year

COLUMBUS – State Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima) was named public servant of the year by the Ohio Association for Career and Technical Education for his support of career technical education and commitment to improving the ways Ohio prepares its young people to compete for jobs in the 21st century economy.

“As Ohio’s economy continues to grow, so too does the demand for skilled workers,” Huffman said. “Career technical centers play an essential role in meeting the needs of job creators by preparing the next generation of Ohioans to enter the workforce.”

Huffman was chosen for his work in the 132nd General Assembly on Senate Bill 216, which reduced the amount of mandates and regulations affecting Ohio’s public schools, as well as his current work on Senate Bill 89, intended to reduce unfunded mandates and state overreach of career technical schools and career-technical education teachers by state agencies and other entities.

“By reducing state mandates and regulations on our schools, our educators will be able to operate with greater efficiency and independence,” Huffman said.

The Ohio ACTE is the only statewide, professional organization for all career-technical and adult educators and supporters.