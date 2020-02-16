A FFA breakfast held

Anna FFA members Carter Gordon, left to right, 16, son of Michelle and Jason Gordon, and Liz Michael, 18, daughter of Beth and Scott Michael, dish up food as Lavaris Masteller, 6, Faith Masteller, 14, and their mom, Marie Masteller, all of Sidney, go through the food line at the Anna FFA Alumni annual breakfast fundraiser. The fundraiser was held at the Anna Elementary cafeteria on Sunday, Feb. 16. Proceeds from the breakfast will go to senior scholarship programs.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News